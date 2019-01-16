Happy 60th Birthday Sade! A Look Back At The Icon’s Most Memorable Videos

Sade Adu’s Most Memorable Videos

Today marks the 60th birthday of an icon. Sade Adu, the lead singer of the band Sade, is known for her grace and unmistakably soothing voice that’s belted out hits like “Smooth Operator” and “Cherish The Day.”

From Diamond Life to Promise and Stronger Than Pride, Sade’s undeniable talent continues to be the soundtrack to a multitude of lives.

While she’s remained mostly an enigma on the music scene she most recently dropped “Flower of The Universe”, a song she penned at the request of Ava Duvernay for 2018’s “A Wrinkle In Time.”

Today the British-Nigerian singer turns 60 and we hope she’s somewhere luxuriating and celebrating in an epic fashion.

Happy birthday, Sade!

Take a look back at her most memorable videos.