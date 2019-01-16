Z-Phi, Sooo Sweet! Syleena Johnson Reps Zeta Phi Beta’s 99th Founders’ Day On ‘Sister Circle’ [Video]
Syleena Johnson Represents Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. On Their 99th Founders’ Day
Syleena Johnson is a PROUD member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.—and don’t you ever forget it. The “Sister Circle” host made that clear today, January 16, for her sorority’s 99th Founders’ Day.
Syleena donned her sorority’s signature blue for the occasion and swaddled herself in a Zeta Phi Beta 1920 scarf.
She also got a sweet message from her cohost/Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. member Rashan Ali who shouted her out and the “Finer” women of Z Phi B.
Sending love to the FINER women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc! I have the pleasure of sitting next to the incomparable voice of @syleenajohnson daily. She reps Zeta DOWN! • • I’m also happy to have met their Grand Basileus @valerie_hollingsworth_baker at the NPHC Presidents Forum in D.C.! • Love to my day one @lil_magic1, eastside’s FINEST! Enjoy your day!!! #j16 💙💗💚
Congrats on 99 years to Syleena Johnson and the women of Zeta Phi Beta!
