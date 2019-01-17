Sorry Soulja! This Parody Of Big Draco’s Dusty Headbanded ‘Breakfast Club’ Interview Is Comedy [Video]

Comedians Parody Soulja Boy Video

That hilarious Soulja Boy “Breakfast Club” video is already being parodied. Some of our favorite #MoreThanCULTR podcast members/Bossip on WE tv stars decided to take on Big Dracos’s Drake dragging, Kanye dissing interview and the results were pure comedy.

Tyler Chronicles play Charlamagne Tha God, Ronnie Jordan parodies DJ Envy, Faith Lena is a silenced Angela Yee and Mope Williams plays a tiara-rocking Soulja Boy.

What do YOU think about this Soulja Boy parody?