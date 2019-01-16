Soulja Boy And His Dry A$$ Breakfast Club Gucci Headband Have Twitter Cracking The Most HILARIOUS Jokes At Everyone’s Expense
- By Bossip Staff
Soulja Boy’s Crusty Headband
Soulja Boy is back! Well, sort of. He’s selling video games, watches and anything he can get his hands on while cranking out some pretty memorable viral moments. The latest is an hour-long rant of The Breakfast Club that is quite unforgettable. However, the most incredible moment came from the real star of the show: his stretched out, crusty Gucci (maybe?) headband.
It’s the story of the day along with an assortment of pure comedy moments. Take a look…
