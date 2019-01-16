Soulja Boy And His Dry A$$ Breakfast Club Gucci Headband Have Twitter Cracking The Most HILARIOUS Jokes At Everyone’s Expense

Soulja Boy’s Crusty Headband

Soulja Boy is back! Well, sort of. He’s selling video games, watches and anything he can get his hands on while cranking out some pretty memorable viral moments. The latest is an hour-long rant of The Breakfast Club that is quite unforgettable. However, the most incredible moment came from the real star of the show: his stretched out, crusty Gucci (maybe?) headband.

Look how far soulja boy nd that headband have come😓😓😂. pic.twitter.com/cqJSLXhcUK — TashDuh (@IamTashYeezy) January 16, 2019

It’s the story of the day along with an assortment of pure comedy moments. Take a look…