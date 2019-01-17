Forever FLOTUS: Beyoncé, President Obama & Other Celebs Wish Michelle Obama A ‘Happy 55th Birthday’

Michelle Obama Turns 55

Today marks the 55th birthday of one of the most powerful, classy women in the world. Our beloved Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama has been traveling across the country for her “Becoming” book tour and effortlessly slaying her book readings.

Remember these boots?

Today we hope she’s relaxing and basking in the joys of being a black Queen with our Forever POTUS Barack by her side.

Obama sent Michelle a sweet message for her b-day that included a throwback of them in their early years.

I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ejqm0uC9J4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2019

King Bey Beyoncé also shouted out Michelle with a simple “BOW DOWN” pic on Instagram.

Bow down, indeed!

Thank you all so much for the birthday love—I love you all right back! Feeling so incredibly thankful for my South Side roots, my soul-affirming partner and daughters, and every unimaginable twist and turn over these 55 years. Can’t wait to see what becomes of the next one! https://t.co/XPiPpFY4HT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 17, 2019

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama!