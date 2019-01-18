Well Hello Whitney: Naomi Campbell Keeps It Curly For Louis Vuitton’s Lit-A$$ Front Row

Naomi Campbell Rocks Different Style For Louis Vuitton Show

We’re used to seeing Naomi Campbell wearing silky straight weave to her a$$, so she kinda shocked the world with the curly look she wore to Louis Vuitton’s show. It’s not the first time she’s sought a more natural style — y’all recall her look for Calvin Klein’s NYFW show? Naomi sat side by side with Skepta so is it safe to assume they’re still smashing to smithereens?

The front row was pretty star studded for the LV show. Actor Timothee Chalamet sat next to Frank Ocean, and other stars in attendance included Mos Def, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Offset, Gunna and more. Check out more photos from the show below: