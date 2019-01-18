Blake Griffin Settles Palimony Lawsuit With Baby Mama Who Was Bitter Over Kendall Jenner

Blake Griffin Palimony Lawsuit Tossed

Blake Griffin has seen the last of his court days (fingers crossed), after settling a year old lawsuit with the mother of his kid.

Last February, the NBA baller was being sued for palimony by his former fiancée, Brynn Cameron. Cameron is also the mother of his two children and she’s claimed in her lawsuit that the baller shook up her life and just dropped her like a bad habit for Kendall Jenner. Remember they were a thing??? Brynn says that they were scheduled to tie the knot on July 28, 2017. Just two months before the wedding, Blake went off the henges, pressing her for a prenup. When she refused, he was spotted getting close to Kendall at LA area nightclubs, and with her family in the Hamptons.

According to The Blast, Griffin reached a deal with his baby mama which will dismiss her massive lawsuit against him. Griffin and Brynn Cameron have settled the case and are requesting the court dismiss the “entire action of all parties and all cause of actions.” The settlement amount is unknown.

Good for them, right? The couple also quietly came to a custody agreement last summer.