Florida Man (Of Course) Drives Ferrari Into Water Because ‘Jesus Told Him To’

A Florida man is making national headlines for his bizarre behavior. WPTV reports that a Palm Beach man drove his Ferrari into the Palm Beach Intracoastal because “Jesus told him to.”
The man, James Mucciaccio, 48, spoke to a police officer who told him he had to stop removing items from his Ferrari on a public dock. Mucciaccio reportedly apologized and went to grab his license for the officer.
Police report that he then got into the car, reversed briefly and then hit the gas sending the vehicle into the water.
He was rescued by fishermen and the vehicle was recovered.
When questioned by police, officers say he told them needed to drive through the small gate on the dock and into a “6-foot window.”
“Jesus made me the smartest man on earth and it’s so hard to have this much responsibility,” he told officers. “Money is going to be irrelevant in two days, remember to smile.”
Woo chillay, Florida gon’ Florida.
