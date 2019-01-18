Book Of Ryan: Royce da 5’9″ Drops Emotionally Traumatic Visual For “Cocaine”, Tackles Family Addiction [Video]

Royce da 5’9″ Music Video For “Cocaine”

Royce da 5’9″‘s album Book of Ryan was easily one of the best rap albums released in 2018. But just because the calendar flips doesn’t mean the off switch does too.

The MC who used to “bounce that ball” everywhere he went is still working the project and today he dropped a new video for the emotional track “Cocaine”.

We highly suggest you press play below.

Fire.