A Lil Positivity: Chance The Rapper Donates $400K To Amara Enyia’s Mayoral Campaign

Chance The Rapper Donates $400,000 To Chicago Mayoral Candidate

After giving a vocal endorsement of Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia back in October, Chance The Rapper is making his support known in a much bigger, more expensive way.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported on Wednesday that Chance donated a whopping $400,000 to Enyia’s campaign. the Chicago native has hosted fundraisers for Amara within these last few months, but this is the first time he has personally donated to her run for office.

Camonghne Felix, a representative for Enyia, said the money will go to keep the momentum going and help them galvanize people to get engaged in the political process. “[The donation] means that we’ll have more flexibility than we’ve had before in our efforts to mobilize, get people engaged and connect with communities that have been disillusioned with politics,” she said in a statement. “It’s the collective power of their voices and votes that will win on Feb. 26—not the power of money.”

Chano explained why he’s backing Amara Enyia last October during a rally at City Hall. “I want to work with somebody that’s about change,” he announced. “Somebody that’s about our community. Somebody that’s about equality. Somebody that’s about fairness. And the one person in my research of this wide-open race [whose] views align with me would obviously be candidate Amara Enyia.”

As far as Chicago goes, Chance isn’t the only rapper who has donated to Enyia’s campaign. Kanye West donated $200,000 in total to her cause; the rapper donated $73,540 to Enyia so she could pay off fines for not properly filing quarterly campaign finance reports during her 2015 mayoral campaign, later donating another $126,460.