Funny In The Light: Chance The Rapper Denounces “Friends” Accused Of Rape, One Linked To 14-Year-Old R. Kelly Alleged Victim

Chance The Rapper Denounces Drummers Accused Of Rape, One Connected To R. Kelly
A woman took to Twitter earlier this week to reveal she was allegedly raped by two friends of Chicago rapper Chance The Rapper on separate occasions. Now Chance the Rapper is separating himself from his “associates.” But, not before folks questioned the rapper’s discernment…
On Sunday, @pppermint (Joan Harris) shared in very detailed tweets, that she suffered sexual assault. First from at the hands of Chicago rapper Preston Oshita aka Towkio and another instance of sexual assault involving Chance The Rapper’s drummer, Stix James.
Harris says she had no intention of sleeping with Towkio but after arriving his apartment, the musician allegedly pressured her into sex. The says he refused to stop after telling him she was in pain.
I said to him, “Preston, can we please stop? It’s starting to really hurt”… and he replied “No, I didn’t cum yet.”
Harris then shared another instance where she was allegedly assaulted by Chance The Rapper’s drummer @StixJams aka Gregory Landfair.
“In 2011, he assaulted me after my prom. He pushed me in a room, closed the door, turned off the light & put his hands down my pants. I rejected his sexual advances and immediately left the room.”
Ironically Landfair is the nephew to singer Sparkle, and brother to her niece who has been linked to R. Kelly’s infamous “sex tape.” Harris says the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries was triggering, allegedly having memories of the drummer assaulting her.
Stixx tried to denounce the allegations in a private DM, which Harris shared below.
Are you shocked by these allegations? Chance the Rapper was too and says he was “ashamed” of his friends after news spread. Chance took to Twitter to denounced the alleged behavior of his friends with this Tweet:
