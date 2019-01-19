Where’s The Guwop? Gucci Mane’s Child Support Starved Baby Mama Reveals She Lives In Section 8 Housing And Uses Food Stamps [Video]

Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Reveals She Lives On Welfare

Previously, we reported that the mother of Gucci Mane’s kid was suing him to increase her monthly child support. Now she’s telling the courts just how deprived she and her son are, compared to his millionaire pops.

Since 2011, Gucci has been paying $2,076 per month in support, but Sheena Evans, the mother of his 11-year-old son Keitheon, is looking for an increase to $20,000 per month. Welp, an exclusive video from their hearing over the increase was obtained by The Blast, and Sheena’s lawyer reveals to the judge that she’s on welfare. She says Sheen is on Section 8 housing, is on government assistance, receives food stamps and is on Medicaid.

