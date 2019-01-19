PAAAAAAY?!?! Soulja Boy Exits Stage Left When Store Manager Checks Him About Unpaid Merchandise [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Soulja Boy Confronted By Store Manager About Unpaid Clothes
Soulja Boy is riding a wave of great PR and classic content creation this past week, but for every sunny there’s a lil’ bit of rain.
While shopping somewhere in New York, Soulja Boy was confronted by a store manager who reminded the rapper that he had not paid for all the items he was seemingly about to walk out with.
That made Big Draco angry. Press play to peep what happened next…
Didn’t Big Soulja just make a million dollars off of video games? Pay like you weigh, playa.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.