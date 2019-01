“There’s going to be a 10 min wait on spicy, would you like mild?” “Miiiiiiiiillllld!!” pic.twitter.com/P7BhdvRmob — Xavier Cornelius (@Izzy_ohsopretty) January 19, 2019

Hilariously Petty Big Soulja Memes

Big Soulja had the greatest, most crackish week EVER with his CLASSIC comeback campaign that gave us hilarious meme gems, legendary quotables and the first viral obsession of 2019.

Ciara: I’m in a healthy relationship. Future: HEALTHYYY RELATIONSHIP?! pic.twitter.com/0VvjKX5Evo — nafisa (@thatxxv) January 18, 2019

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) Big Soulja memes on the flip.