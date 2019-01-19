Kourtesy Of Kulture: Cardi Reveals Some Of Her Daughter’s Favorite Songs, Including “Ric Flair Drip” And “Baby Shark”

Cardi B Lets Us In On Some Of Kulture’s Favorite Songs

Even though Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture isn’t even a year old yet, her DNA comes from two of the biggest names in hip hop right now–so it’s only right she has an interest in music. According to Cardi, baby Kulture is already a fan of a lot of different music, and we’re not just talking Mickey Mouse Club House, either.

In a new tweet on Friday, The Bronx rapper revealed her daughter’s favorite songs, which includes a lot of tracks from her own parents like “Mi Gente” by J Balvin, DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki,” Offset’s “Ric Flair Drip,” and Cardi’s “I Love It.”

She also said that Kulture is a fan of the “whole ‘Baby Shark’ mixtape,” which seems to be the case with literally every child on the planet.

SONGS KULTURE LIKES ,TAKI TAKI,I LIKE IT,RIC FLAIR DRIP ,MI GENTE by J Balvin and the whole baby shark mixtape. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 18, 2019

The whole topic of Cardi’s firstborn and her taste in music came after Kulture was watching her dad’s music video on TV and loving every second of it. Before revealing what her favorite songs were, the rapper quipped about how angry she would be if her daughter said “dada” before “mama.”

KK was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said “Da” …..If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed 😒Henny got it on video too . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 18, 2019

Cardi has always been popping on social media and is constantly trending for one thing or another–especially thing week. The Bronx native recently went viral for discussing Donald Trump’s government shutdown and how harmful it is to the people of this country.

Shoutout to baby Kulture for having such good taste.