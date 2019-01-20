Chicago Officer Jason Van Dyke Sentenced To Just Six Years In Prison For Laquan McDonald Murder

Jason Van Dyke Sentenced To Six Years For Laquan McDonald Shooting

Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke has been sentenced to 81 months, (6 years and 9 months) in prison and two years of mandatory supervised release for the murder of 17-year old Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke was convicted in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each shot Van Dyke fired that struck McDonald.

Back in 2014, the officer shot Laquan 16 times after responding to police calls for assistance. Van Dyke claimed that he fired after McDonald failed to comply with demands to drop a knife he was holding and made a threatening move toward police.

USA Today reports:

Prosecutors had asked Judge Vincent Gaughan to sentence Van Dyke to a prison term of 18 to 20 years. His defense team had asked that he be released on probation Illinois state law requires he serve at least 50 percent of the sentence. He’s already served about three months as he awaited sentencing, so Van Dyke could be out of prison in a little more than three years.

Since the fatal shooting, all Chicago officers are required to wear body cameras and the three officers who allegedly “covered up” his actions have been acquitted. Prosecutors suggested up to 96 years for his crime.

Before the sentencing, a judge received 200 letters begging for leniency for Van Dyke and his wife emotionally read one asking that he be set free. According to her he “paid the ultimate price.”

“He has paid the ultimate price. He will no longer be a police officer. His life is over,” said the wife in court.

@ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/REAvQmIu3P — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) January 18, 2019

So the officer paid the ultimate price—not Laquan McDonald. GOT IT.