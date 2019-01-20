Pure Comedy: Drake Trolls All The People Who Think He’s A Curse To Every Sports Team He Reps

Drake Puts A Message Out There To All The “Sports Curse” Believers

Drake has long been known to be a huge fan of sports and is constantly repping The Toronto Raptors, but sometimes, he slaps on a jersey for a team he’s never really payed attention to before–publicly, at least.

Take Alabama for example. Drizzy was seen wearing an Alabama football sweatshirt the day before the college football national championship game, where the team ended up losing. This resulted in the everyone mocking the rapper, with some going so far as to accuse Drake placing a curse on the football team and every other sports team he reps.

After he took his toll on the beloved Crimson Tide, Drake became popular among South Carolina football fans who were ecstatic about the Clemson Tigers and their win. But as for the rest of the world, they were cracking jokes at how the Canadian has become a jinx for the popular teams he loudly supports.

This weekend, though, Drake came back at the trolls in the most Drake way possible.

Aubrey posted a picture to his Instagram stories that read, “To everyone that believes in the Drake curse, good luck tomorrow.” In the photo we see him in a black sweater that sports the logos of the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and Rams. The 2019 NFL Playoffs take place this week and from the looks of Drake’s choice of attire, nobody’s safe.