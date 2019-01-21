Kamala2020 Kamala Harris Announces She’s Running For President

#Blackgirlmagic…

Kamala Harris Running For President

As widely speculated, Kamala Harris has announced her 2020 Presidential bid. Harris made the announcement on today’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday while on Good Morning America.

“I love my country. I love my country,” she said. “This is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are.”

She also noted the importance of announcing on the King holiday.

“The thing about Dr. King that always inspires me is that he was aspirational. He was aspirational like our country is aspirational. We know that we’ve not yet reached those ideals. But our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals,” the senator said. “So today, the day we celebrate Dr. King, is a very special day for all of us as Americans and I’m honored to be able to make my announcement on the day we commemorate him.”

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Kamala Harris announces on @GMA she will be running for president in 2020: "I'm very excited about it." https://t.co/n8hihJDfpn pic.twitter.com/2yft8DzPDT — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2019

If she gets the Democratic nomination and beats Trump in 2020, Kamala will become the first woman and the first black woman President.

Other candidates who’ve announced that they’re running are Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.

Are you ready for Kamala to be the next POTUS?