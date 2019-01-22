Not On Petunia’s Watch: Teyana Taylor Refutes Rumor That Iman Is Stashing A Threesome Seed
Teyana Taylor Debunks Cheating Rumors
Yesterday, the internet ran wild with a rumor about Teyana and Iman that sounded so ridiculous, everyone thought it was true!
Tweets spread that Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert had a threesome with a porn star named Alby Rydes, who folks thought Iman had impregnated and was hiding a baby with. Apparently, there is a baby, and Iman left heart eyes under the photo of the mom and the infant.
People thought this comment was confirmation of the rumor…
But Petunia says not so fast! she debunks all parts of the rumor. There was NO threesome, no secret baby and she says Iman would be decreased if he EVER tried it.
Sound more like reality, right??? Teyana went on to justify Iman’s comment, saying it was intended for the baby because the baby is cute. End of story.
Oh and she reassures everyone she would, in fact, cut off Iman’s penis if he tried it.
Any more questions??? what are YOUR thoughts on this rumor?
Hit the flip to see more of Iman’s “friend” Alby, the porn actress at the center of this rumor.
