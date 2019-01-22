Not On Petunia’s Watch: Teyana Taylor Refutes Rumor That Iman Is Stashing A Threesome Seed

Teyana Taylor Debunks Cheating Rumors

Yesterday, the internet ran wild with a rumor about Teyana and Iman that sounded so ridiculous, everyone thought it was true!

Tweets spread that Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert had a threesome with a porn star named Alby Rydes, who folks thought Iman had impregnated and was hiding a baby with. Apparently, there is a baby, and Iman left heart eyes under the photo of the mom and the infant.

People thought this comment was confirmation of the rumor…

Here’s the gag. She’s a porn star and has already had the baby. Peep Iman putting heart eyes under a pic of her and the baby. pic.twitter.com/3bDtewWNz7 — Mel Carnoahan (@MelCarnoahan) January 21, 2019

But Petunia says not so fast! she debunks all parts of the rumor. There was NO threesome, no secret baby and she says Iman would be decreased if he EVER tried it.

1. I’ve never seen/touched that girl in my life. 2. My page is gone because I’m upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn “WTP” video on time, per usual. 3. It’s really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dumb he know I’d kill him 😃 End of story. https://t.co/FCdG0c1VIr — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) January 21, 2019

Sound more like reality, right??? Teyana went on to justify Iman’s comment, saying it was intended for the baby because the baby is cute. End of story.

Cause it’s a baby picture! you answered ya own question lol you gotta be at a high level of insecurity to get mad over heart eyes on a innocent/baby pic. I’m just not that girl, I’m sorry. That doesn’t bother me. https://t.co/ybMKxyvcBv — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) January 21, 2019

Oh and she reassures everyone she would, in fact, cut off Iman’s penis if he tried it.

Confirmation CONFIRMATION, the rumors aren’t true. 😩😂😂😂😂 this sealed the deal. I’d cut it while he’s awake. Lmfao https://t.co/ZrjW2si62A — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) January 21, 2019

Any more questions??? what are YOUR thoughts on this rumor?

Hit the flip to see more of Iman’s “friend” Alby, the porn actress at the center of this rumor.