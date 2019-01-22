RHOA: Eva And Porsha Had A MASSIVE Fight That Almost Ruined Porsha’s Huge Announcement And Twitter Got To Dragging

Eva Vs. Porsha

The RHOA ladies had a vacation planned to Japan and you know that nothing but relaxation happens when people go on trips on reality shows, right? Ehhh.

The trip was for Eva’s bachelorette party and she started by trying to get something off of her chest:

“I like you, Porsha. I feel like you and I started to get to know each other,” she began. “But when we were at Tanya’s house doing hibachi, out of nowhere, it was like, ‘Eva, are you shady?’ To throw me on blast in front of everybody — you stunted on me a little bit. I thought we were friends. That’s a character assassination.” Porsha wasn’t having it: “I don’t want you going and being like, ‘Porsha’s always coming at me.’ Nuh-uh! Don’t play the victim on me like that because I’m a very nice person. I’m love and light as well.”

Everyone was confused by the altercation and where Eva was coming from. Twitter got to dragging, especially since she almost ruined Porsha’s pregnancy announcement! For shame!

When Eva called Porsha emoji neck 😂😂 #RHOA — Shana B 💁🏽 (@shay4short) January 21, 2019

