Badou Jack: The Boxer That Got His Wig Split Is Spending Healing Time With His Swirly Family

Badou Jack Is Healing With His Family

It was the nastiest cut seen around the world!

Undercard fighter Badou Jack‘s wig was split open on live TV over the weekend, causing him to need 25 stitches according to The Sun. The ring and referee Tony Weeks were left bloody because of the nasty gash – yet amazingly Jack was able to fight for six rounds while leaking all over the place.

Welp, Badou lost the fight but his face is doing fine. The boxer showed off his stitched up mug on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old family man is spending healing time with his lady Yasemin and their two kids. Yasemin let fans and friends know that her hubby is strong and doing just fine.

Hit the flip for more of Badou and his beautiful fam.