Badou Jack: The Boxer That Got His Wig Split Is Spending Healing Time With His Swirly Family

Badou Jack Is Healing With His Family
It was the nastiest cut seen around the world!
Undercard fighter Badou Jack‘s wig was split open on live TV over the weekend, causing him to need 25 stitches according to The Sun. The ring and referee Tony Weeks were left bloody because of the nasty gash – yet amazingly Jack was able to fight for six rounds while leaking all over the place.
Welp, Badou lost the fight but his face is doing fine. The boxer showed off his stitched up mug on Instagram.
I would like to thank all of the fans for your support! The cut was a nasty one, but I’m fine now, alhamdulillah. Congrats to @mbrowne718 who fought a great fight. Regardless of the cut he was the better man tonight. I am a warrior and will never quit, but didn’t realize the severity of the gash. I dedicated this fight to the refugee children across the world who fight a much tougher fight than I did tonight. I will continue to fight for them until the end, In shaa Allah. Alhamdulillah for everything. @badoujackfoundation
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old family man is spending healing time with his lady Yasemin and their two kids. Yasemin let fans and friends know that her hubby is strong and doing just fine.
