MLKDay These Museums Are Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy Despite The Government Shutdown

Despite the government being in shambles (thanks a lot Cheeto!) and museums like the National Museum of African-American History & Culture being closed due to the government shutdown, if you’d like to buff up your history on today’s King Holiday you’re in luck.

Several museums are open for today’s 2019 King holiday and several are offering free admission to furloughed federal employees.

Culture Type has compiled a list from the Association of Art Museum Directors of museums open today across the country.

