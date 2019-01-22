R. Who??? Spotify Preps New Feature That’ll Let You Block Artists

Public Outrage & Constructive Input Influences The Streaming Service

After public pressure and continuing pleas to #MuteRKelly, Spotify is finally making some major and more calculated moves.

According to Thurrott, the streaming service is testing a new feature for its app that will allow listeners to block any artist on the platform. If there’s someone you’re not messing with, you can block their music from curated playlists like Discover Weekly, your Daily Mixes, as well as global charts.

Upcoming updates will also allow you to block an artist’s music from your personal library, playlists, charts radios and every other nook and cranny that artist occupies on your Spotify. You won’t even be able to manually play the artist you’ve blocked even if you had a change of heart. You’d have to go and unblock the artist before their tunes can stream on your account. The only caveat is the blocking feature won’t block songs the artist is featured on.

You can reach the new feature from the “…” menu on an artist’s page where you can click “Don’t play this artist.”

According to Thurrott, the blocking feature still isn’t fully available to everyone. However, if you are an iOS user, the feature should be available very soon. It is yet to be reported when it’ll be available on other platforms, including for your desktop or the web.

Spotify previously removed R. Kelly from its curated playlists back in May after pressure from #MuteRKelly activists and public outrage over the singer’s alleged sexual misconduct. However, they backtracked on their “hate content” and “harmful conduct” policies, saying “while we believe our intentions were good, the language was too vague, we created confusion and concern, and didn’t spend enough time getting input from our own team and key partners before sharing new guidelines.”

Now, it seems they’ve received the input they needed and this could be the starting point for other streaming services to create a block feature.

Apple, Tidal, where you at???