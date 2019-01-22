Love & Marriage Huntsville: OWN Reality Star Couples Talk Their Sweet Southern Spouses

Have YOU been watching???

“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Cast Talk Marriage

The cast of OWN’s new hit show recently told BOSSIP allllllll about their sweet southern marriages that people are tuning in to see.

“Love & Marriage Huntsville” follows three black couples; Melody and Martell Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, and Maurice Scott and Kimmi Grant. The real estate triad based of out surprisingly thriving Huntsville, Alabama work together as “The Comeback Group to revitalize Rocket City through their own companies.

In between being successful, they’re also actively showing a real representation of black love and friendship. The spicy show explores hot topics like male chauvinism, submission in marriages and even “respectful cheating.”

While in Atlanta, all three couples chatted with BOSSIP about their early beginnings and told us their sweet black love stories.

Melody and Martell met at Alabama A&M University and instantly hit things off. Nine months later they were engaged.

“We were in class together and we met, went our first date and after that every day it was ‘You wanna go out to eat? You wanna go to the park? You wanna go to the movies?'” said Melody. “He proposed nine months later and we got married six months after that. So we’ve been together now almost 12 years and married 10.” “You would’ve thought that she would be the class clown or something like that—but she was,” said Martell about Melody. “She was very smart, she kinda helped me become an A student at A&M. We enjoyed each other, we bonded, we gelled from the beginning so yeah, I put a ring on it.”

Marsau and LaTisha met at work and got engaged after just THREE months of dating…

and Maurice and Kimmi met through friends.

According to Maurice, he almost thought Kimmi was “too good to be true.”

“I was getting out of a relationship so I wasn’t looking for anything, but it was interesting to see that this total package is still available. She liked sports, we laughed, it was energy, it was positive, I kept looking for years like, ‘Man this can’t be true!’ It’s almost like seeing a lottery ticket laying on the ground and you’re like, ‘Man these numbers ain’t right. I know that there’s a trick to them. [But] I wasn’t willing to let it go. There was one day I was sitting there and I said, ‘The shoe is not gonna drop and what I need to do is step up and be forward or she’s gone.”

Have YOU been watching “Love & Marriage Huntsville???

More on the flip.