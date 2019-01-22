Stompin’ Out The Haters: ‘The Hate U Give’ Inspires Custom Air Force 1’s [Photos]

The Hate U Give

Source: 20th Century Fox / 20th Century Fox

‘The Hate U Give’ Movie Inspires Custom Kicks

One of our favorite film’s of the year, ‘The Hate U Give’ lands on Blu-Ray and DVD today and in celebration of the film we wanted to share these new kicks. Some of the talent have created customized Air Force 1 sneakers on behalf of the film. Check out the designs created for Amandla Stenberg, Angie Thomas, Russell Hornsby and George Tillman below.

The Hate U Give Air Force 1's

Source: Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment. / Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

Amandla inspired these…

The kicks are part of the “I Speak For” campaign which tells a message on behalf of the film. Each unique pair of Air Force 1’s includes a visual message and is inspired by each cast member – designed by a sneaker artist.

The Hate U Give Air Force 1's

Source: Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment / Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

These were inspired by director George Tillman

The Hate U Give Air Force 1's

Source: Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment / Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

Russell Hornsby inspired these colorful ones.

The Hate U Give Air Force 1's

Source: Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment / Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

The Hate U Give Air Force 1's

Source: Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment / Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

And “The Hate U Give” author Angie Thomas inspired these two pairs!

The Hate U Give is now on digital and Blu-Ray/DVD — so if you haven’t seen it, go check it out!

Based on the novel by Angie Thomas, THE HATE U GIVE is a story about what happens when a young girl witnesses the shooting of her childhood friend at the hands of a police officer. Taking on pressure from all angles of the community, she must discover her voice and stand up for what’s right.

