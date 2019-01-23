Seasoned Hummingbird: Ageless Godiva Goddess Tweet Is FORTEEE-EIGHT & FAHN

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY 48th TO ME 🎊🎊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 THANK YOU GOD FOR ALLOWING ME TO SEE ANOTHER YEAR!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #WHAT48LOOKSLIKE 😊🥰😛😛