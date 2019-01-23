Seasoned Hummingbird: Ageless Godiva Goddess Tweet Is FORTEEE-EIGHT & FAHN
- By Bossip Staff
Tweet Celebrates 48th Birthday & Melts Instagram
Whew, 48 looks GOOD AF on Tweet who dripped ageless deliciousness on the ‘gram in a stunning birthday flex that sent social media into a heart eye TIZZY.
Hit the flip for a very necessary celebration of ageless Godiva Goddess Tweet.
Whewwww, Tweet and her beautiful daughter Shenice are TWINS
