New Music: J. Cole’s New Banger “Middle Child” Puts Insecure Sneaker-Selling Rappers On Notice… [Audio]

J. Cole Releases New Single “Middle Child”

J. Cole set the internet on fire a few weeks ago when he summoned almost every rapper in the game to Treesound Studio here in Atlanta to record the Dreamville compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers 3.

Last night, we got the first Dreamville release of the year as Cole dropped his single “Middle Child”. No word yet whether or not it was recorded during those sessions or nah, but the track definitely has people talkin’. There are a few bars in particular that rap Twitter is laying squarely at the feet of one Mr. Kanye West via Genius

If I smoke a rapper, it’s gon’ be legit

It won’t be for clout, it won’t be for fame

It won’t be ‘cause my shit ain’t sellin’ the same

It won’t be to sell you my latest lil’ sneakers

It won’t be ‘cause some nigga slid in my lane

WELP! Press play below to listen to “Middle Child” and tell us what you think.

Cole world.