Worst Behavior: Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. Are Being Sued Over 2018 Nightclub Fight

Drake And Odell Beckham Jr Are Facing Some Legal Trouble

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. are both involved in yet another another legal battle.

According to TMZ, the two entertainers were slapped with a lawsuit over a physical altercation that went down in West Hollywood. Surveillance footage obtained by the outfit showed the plaintiff, Bennett Sipes, getting attacked on March 24, 2018 while inside the Delilah nightclub. Drake and Odell were among the group of people present and watching the fight go down. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was one of the men seen assaulting the plaintiff.

According to legal documents, Sipes claims that he got into a verbal confrontation with the defendants while he was inside the venue. He said that as he began leaving the VIP area, he witnessed Drake make a “throat slash” hand gesture, which he took as a threat. The defendant claimed that he then attempted to enter the restroom, but was stopped by a group of men that included both Drake and Odell, along with their respective entourages.

Sipes is alleging that Drake and Odell ordered the attack on him, which has allegedly resulted in “extreme mental anguish and physical pain.” He is also suing Bendjima for the physical altercation as well as Delilah nightclub for not providing adequate security inside the venue.

While speaking with TMZ, Sipes’s lawyer said that they tried to settle this case out of court, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

“We gave the defendant’s months to settle this claim without litigation, but when they failed to be accountable for their actions, we were left with no choice but to file suit to seek justice for our client,” attorney Colin Jones said.

Sipes is seeking unspecified damages.