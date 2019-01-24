Blended Family Preciousness: Matt Barnes And Anansa Beach It With Their Newborn Baby

Anansa Sims And Matt Barnes Hit The Beach

It has been a month since Anansa Sims gave birth to her and Matt Barnes’ baby boy, Ashton Joseph Barnes and he’s already seeing their blended beach is better!

Anansa and her boo Matt Barnes flicked it up on the sand as a family with Ashton. The mother of four now called Matt Barnes and Ashton her “blessings on blessings.”

Anansa’s mom Beverly Johnson shared her own flick of her grandson, with the words “the future.” Isn’t he adorable?

Here is an old flick of all SIX of the Barnes-Sims children, shared by grandma.

Hit the flip for more of Matt Barnes and his adorable son, Ashton.