Bust Down Bardiana: Cardi B Bicks Back With Blueface In ‘Thotiana’ Remix [Video]

Blueface “Thotiana” Remix Video Feat. Cardi B

Cardi’s front and center in Blueface’s new video. Blood Bardi is rocking red bandanas alongside the L.A. rapper and rhyming about sex in the “Thotiana Remix” video.

“B**** throw it back like a 10 Year Challenge/Take him to the crib then I push him on the sofa/Have his breath smelling like p***y and mimosa,” raps Bardi.

The remix comes after Nicki’s “Barbiana” remix verse that she released on Queen Radio.

Watch Blueface’s “Thotiana” Remix feat. Cardi B below.