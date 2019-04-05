Facts Don’t Matter: Offset Gets Flamed For Saying Cardi B Is The Reason Women Wanna Rap

Offset Says His Wife Is The Reason “Hoes” Started Rapping

The more Offset and Cardi B talk, the more clear it becomes that these two really are a match-made in grammar-lacking heaven.

Very late Thursday night, the Migos member took to Twitter to go on a little rant about his wife, praising her for motivating a new class of female rappers. Even though Cardi definitely has her fair share of haters, I think it’s pretty safe to say most people wouldn’t have a problem with Offset showing out and piping up his woman–that is, until he gave her credit for every woman currently in the rap game.

In a series of tweets that are now deleted, Offset started by proclaiming that “all you hoes rap cuz of my wife,” also saying Cardi B gave women “hope to not suck d**k the rest of ya life and catch money.” When one fan replied saying that female rappers clearly existed before Cardi, he replied saying that the world followed suit after “Bodak Yellow.”

The rapper went on to say that he’s tired of the world hating on the “GOAT” and further driving home his point that “Bodak Yellow” gave “hoes” the dream to rap.

Because of all the backlash he was getting for implying that Cardi B invented the concept of a woman rhyming words, he deleted the aforementioned tweets and clarified that he’s only talking about the bartenders and strippers who are starting to rap because of his wife.

Not talking bout prior female artist talking bout the female artist that come from my wife background — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 5, 2019

Every bartender stripper with the dream of getting out the club it’s nun wrong with that but my wife help guide ur life to try to rap all u dumb ass ppl at home on couch tweeting suck my balls not talking bout established artist like the legands and the ones before Cardi — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 5, 2019

Lets make a bet my girl against any artist man or woman — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 5, 2019

Despite the clarification, people continued to go in on Offset for acting like females have no other avenue of inspiration beside Cardi, bringing up a bunch of other names that were in the game long before his girl. Beside that, a lot of fans point out that a good majority of people gravitate toward Bardi for her personality, not necessarily because she’s the greatest rapper of all time.

And of course, there’s also mad jokes about the way he types.

Peep what people had to say following Offset’s little Twitter rant about his wife:

Man what the hell Offset talking bout pic.twitter.com/qy9xBv9ntJ — A Yeehaw’r 💎🏁💎 (@Barti___) April 5, 2019

Offset really thinks Cardi is the first stripper turned rapper as if Eve doesn’t exist. this is what happens when you gas mediocrity. — z (@obvszee) April 5, 2019

