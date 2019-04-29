SPOILER ALERT: Funniest (And PETTIEST) “Avengers: Endgame” Tweets

Thanos when they pulled up on him pic.twitter.com/TmXd014ESQ — Lil Wifi/Palm Angels Pirlo (@VanRidd) April 28, 2019

Hilarious “Avengers: Endgame” Tweets & Memes

Earth’s mightiest heroes returned to un-dust half the universe in “Avengers: Endgame”–a spectacular love letter to MCU fans that somehow exceeded the hype while giving us heart-stopping action sequences, soul-snatching feels, deeply satisfying callbacks and HILARIOUS tweets currently flooding the whole entire internet.

"Sam Wilson, Sambo, Uncle Sam, Uncle Tom. I don't care what y'all call him, he ain't no damn Captain America to me." pic.twitter.com/KFjIcqVypG — JMYChi (@JMYChi) April 28, 2019

Peep the funniest (And PETTIEST) “Avengers: Endgame” tweets on the flip.