Nice Try, My Loves: Mo’Nique Slams Shady Fans Celebrating Steve Harvey’s Show Cancellation

Mo’Nique Chastizes Fans For Criticizing Steve Harvey

Remember when we told you that Mo’Nique fans were having a petty party after Steve Harvey’s show was canceled?

It’s interesting how both Lee Daniels and Steve Harvey publicly scolded Mo’Nique on refusing to “play the game” are now getting their shit canceled. I love this song! Turn it up! pic.twitter.com/jEGgFYFLt8 — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) May 13, 2019

Wellllll Mo’Nique is NOT here for people saying it’s “karma” because Steve previously told her to “play the game” in Hollywood. Instead, she’s urging her fans NOT to celebrate his “demise” and instead “love him through it.”

“Some of the memes I’ve been getting have been almost celebratory where people say, ‘That’s what his a** get, yeah, yeah Mo, see?’ Let me be clear about something, let us be clear about something. We do not celebrate what appears to be someone else’s demise,” said Mo’Nique during a live episode of her “Mo’Nique & Sidney’s Open Relationship” podcast with her hubby Sidney Hicks. “We do not stand and applaud and say, ‘Yeah look what’s happening, that’s what you get.’ That’s not where we’re coming from. That’s not the stance we’ve ever taken. So, what I would ask ya’ll to do, is we gotta love our folks through it. We gotta love them, through it.”

Kudos to her for being the bigger person.

Mo’Nique also told fans that “It’s really hard to circumvent the system. That’s why you have to have a foundation. Because without that foundation, the system will whip your a**…when the foundation is not strong y’all, we get lost in it.”

Oh, and if you thought she was happy that Lee Daniels’ “Star” was canceled then you’re dead wrong. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Mo’s been beefing with Lee Daniels ever since “Precious” when she was labeled “difficult” to work with. She’s since claimed that he, Oprah and Tyler Perry “blackballed her” in Hollywood.

Despite that, she doesn’t think it’s “karma” for what Lee allegedly did to her.

Instead, Mo’s expressing concern for the people behind the scenes at “Star” who’ve lost their jobs.

“When it comes to brother Lee Daniels [people saying], ‘Yeah that’s what his a** get Mo, see karma is a b**ch.’ All of that. I don’t celebrate my brother Lee Daniels getting those shows cancelled because what I want us to think about is what happens when those shows get cancelled,” said Mo. “I can’t celebrate Lee Daniels being cancelled because so many other people are involved that lose their jobs. When they lose those jobs, bills don’t get paid, their situations and things that happen because you’re used to making that money and now it’s being taken away. And some of us are standing up saying ‘Yay!’ If we continue to do that, we’ll continue to be treated the way that we’re treated.”

Nice try, my loves!

