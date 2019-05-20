Another One: DJ Khaled, Cardi B & 21 Savage ‘Wish Wish’ [Video]

Wish wish music video out now ! pic.twitter.com/0xbGVOtx4V — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 20, 2019

DJ Khaled “Wish Wish” Music Video

Another one!

DJ Khaled’s dropped a video for “Wish Wish,” featuring Cardi B and 21 Savage. The visual for the track from Khaled’s “Father Of Asahd” album is directed by Khaled and Eif Rivera. He recently released two other videos; “You Stay” featuring Meek Mill, J Balvin and Lil Baby, and “Just Us” featuring SZA.

Watch “Wish Wish” below.