Surgical Sorcery Woes: Cardi B Cancels Concert Over Lipo, Breast Augmentation Complications

Cardi B Cancels Concert To Rest Her Post-Surgical Body

Cardi B‘s latest surgical procedures are unfortunately taking a toll on her and she’s had to cancel an upcoming Baltimore show.

According to TMZ, Cardi was set to headline the “Spring Bling Festival” in Maryland this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. Kulture’s mom, however, had to postpone the show because she is experiencing complications from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation according to a source.

Reportedly Cardi B’s pain and swelling after knifing up her body have gotten so bad, she simply can’t move around on stage. Doctors are recommending she just chill out and rest up for a few weeks until she’s better.

Here she is just two days ago, showing off her results. Not to bad to be all swollen up still, right?

View this post on Instagram Wish A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on May 18, 2019 at 9:41pm PDT

Cardi B is not shy about her affinity for going under the knife. Recently she admitted to knifing up her boobs to E! and to etching her abs right before the Billboard Music Awards at a show in Memphis.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today. I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f*ck up my lipo,” said Cardi. “But b*tch I’m still gonna get my motherf*cking money bag, let’s go!”

Get well soon, Belcalis!

