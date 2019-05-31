Cardi Brags About Buying 10-Month-Old Kulture $80K Worth Of Baby Bling, Deletes Post After Backlash

Cardi B Brags About Buying Kulture $80K Worth Of Bling

“Press, press, press, press—Cardi don’t need more press”—but she apparently needs more bling.

The rap superstar recently caught HELL on social media after she bragged about icing out her 10-month-old daughter’s wrists.

Page Six caught a quick Instagram post and delete from Bardi where she bragged about buying baby Kulture $80,000 worth of diamond jewelry.

“Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b*** gonna spoil haa,” Cardi captioned a text exchange with a rep for Pristine Jewelers who asked for an $80,000 payment. “If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too,” she added. “Yeup I’m bragging cause I bust my a** to do soo.”

The post included a photo of NINE miniature diamond tennis bracelets in white gold, yellow gold and rose gold and a pair of large diamond stud earrings.

Pristine Jewelers is the same company that made Cardi’s $1 million Kulture bracelet and matching necklace.

They also made Cardi’s 8ct Raindrop shape engagement ring.

After the post went up, fans quickly LIT Cardi up for buying her baby girl such pricey baubles, and the entire thing mysteriously went missing.

What do YOU think about Cardi dropping $80K on a 10-month-old???

Her money, her choice, right—-or nah?