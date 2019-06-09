John Legend, Quincy Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Common, & More To Guest Star On IFC’s New Sketch Series “Sherman’s Showcase”

IFC announced today the star-studded guest star roster for Sherman’s Showcase, the network’s new variety sketch series created by and starring Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Rise) and Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW, Snatched) and executive produced by John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. and RadicalMedia. The series premieres Wednesday, July 31st at 10PM only on IFC.

Guest starring in the series’ first season are Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor; Emmy®, Common, Morris Day, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Quincy Jones, Emmy®-winner Mike Judge, Kenny and Keith Lucas, John Legend, Nigel Lythgoe, Curt Menefee, Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, Ne-Yo, Ray Parker, Jr., Mario Van Peebles, Damon Wayans, Jr., Marlon Wayans and Bresha Webb.

Each episode of Sherman’s Showcase is hosted by Sherman McDaniels (Salahuddin) as he takes viewers through time via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show. The world premiere screening of Sherman’s Showcase will take place at the ATX Television Festival at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin on Sunday, June 9!

