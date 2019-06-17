Seen On The Scene: Cardi B, EJ Johnson & Marshmello At KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub In Vegas

Cardi B & Marshmello At KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub In Vegas

On Friday night, Marshmello kicked-off the weekend with an electric set at KAOS Nightclub as part of his exclusive residency. The famously masked DJ kept the party going when he returned to KAOS Dayclub the next day for a packed pool party on Saturday afternoon. Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard (championship MVP), Serge Ibaka, Patrick McCaw, Eric Moreland, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Jordan Loyd and Malcolm Miller celebrated their team’s first NBA championship at KAOS Dayclub while taking in the Marshmello show on Saturday afternoon.

“The Bachelor” stars Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Corinne Olympios and Raven Gates celebrated the grand opening of REVOLVE’s first long-term pop-up retail store , located at the Palms Casino Resort.

Later Saturday night, Cardi B returned to KAOS Nightclub for another unforgettable night of her exclusive residency. The rapper took over the club for a completely sold out show and the crowd went wild as she performed chart-topping hits including “Money” and “Bodak Yellow.”

Celebs EJ Johnson and Peter Berg both checked out KAOS and the show that night.

