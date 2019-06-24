Dennis McKinley Sends Porsha A Post-Breakup Birthday Message, #RHOA Cameras Will Capture Fallout From Split

Dennis McKinley Posts Porsha Williams On Social Media, RHOA Cameras Rolling

Despite an alleged breakup, there’s apparently no bad blood between Porsha Williams and her baby’s father. As previously reported the Real Housewife of Atlanta and Dennis McKinley reportedly split after 8 months of engagement. The news comes after rumors swirled that the businessman cheated and after Porsha hinted that “mistakes” were made in their relationship.

Now despite the fact that she no longer follows him, Dennis McKinley is publicly sending Porsha a sweet message for her birthday. Porsha turned 38 on Friday and the Original Hot Dog Factory owner posted a throwback of Porsha on a jet to mark the occasion.

PEOPLE Magazine pointed out that Porsha did not like or respond to the post and Dennis has since turned the comments off.

In case you’re curious, YES #RHOA cameras are currently rolling amid their breakup news and YES, it’s already been discussed by some of the cast.

