New Movie: ‘Black And Blue’ Stars Naomie Harris As A Cop Trying To Survive Her Own Department’s Dirty Deeds[VIDEO]

‘Black And Blue’ Is About A Rookie Cop Caught In A Bad Situation

It’s no secret that criminal justice systems all over the country are running rampant with dirty cops — and now Screen Gem’s new film ‘Black And Blue’ shines a light on everything that can go wrong when a rookie cop steps into a situation naively. Check out the trailer below:

BLACK AND BLUE is a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.

BLACK AND BLUE stars Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Nafessa Williams and more!