Cognac Convos: Meek Mill Hosts Star Studded, D’USSE Sippin’ Dinner During Bet Experience

- By Bossip Staff

Meek Mill Hosts D’USSE Dinner During BET Experience

 

Meek Mill x D'usse x BET Experience 2019

Source: Noemad / D’usse

 

On Saturday night, Meek Mill hosted a D’USSE Dinner at Crustaceans in Beverly Hills while in Los Angeles for the BET Experience. Meek was joined by guests DeSean Jackson, Wale, John Wall, Lou Williams, Maino and more. As one would expect from the luxury cognac brand, the restaurant was flowing with D’USSE XO, D’USSE VSOP and specialty cocktails including D’USSE Summer Peach, D’USSE En Vogue and D’USSE Social.

 

Meek Mill x D'usse x BET Experience 2019

Source: Noemad / D’usse

 

Hit the flip to see more from the D’usse dinner!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Caption This, Celeb Association

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.