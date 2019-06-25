Cognac Convos: Meek Mill Hosts Star Studded, D’USSE Sippin’ Dinner During Bet Experience
- By Bossip Staff
Meek Mill Hosts D’USSE Dinner During BET Experience
On Saturday night, Meek Mill hosted a D’USSE Dinner at Crustaceans in Beverly Hills while in Los Angeles for the BET Experience. Meek was joined by guests DeSean Jackson, Wale, John Wall, Lou Williams, Maino and more. As one would expect from the luxury cognac brand, the restaurant was flowing with D’USSE XO, D’USSE VSOP and specialty cocktails including D’USSE Summer Peach, D’USSE En Vogue and D’USSE Social.
Hit the flip to see more from the D’usse dinner!
