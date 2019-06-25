Hello Summer: Normani Has Debuted Her New Blonde Hair But Her CRAZY Bathing Suit Body Is The Real Story

- By Bossip Staff
🕊

🕊



Normani, Normani, Normani. She is one of the baddest up and comers in the game. On Monday she debuted her brand new blonde hair and definitely turned a lot of her fans’ heads. However, she’s been turning heads all summer by giving us all kinds of beach, bikini body on the low. Sure we know her for her tight stage outfits, but when she hits the beach, it’s a whole other monster.

That’s why she’s the perfect person to remind us that the summer is all about bawwwwdies. So join us as we continue our Hello Summer series highlighting the baddest of the summer. It’s a brand new fun tradition of giving that only we can do. No need to thank us, folks. We do it because we care.

1996

1996



🚤

🚤



I had to 🧡

I had to 🧡



View this post on Instagram

this is what a day off in phoenix looks like



View this post on Instagram

right off the bus and I seen a shack so I posed



💫

💫



    souuuuuuul train

    souuuuuuul train

    

    View this post on Instagram

    when it feels so good but it’s bad for you 💔

    

    Put that thang in sports

    Put that thang in sports

    

