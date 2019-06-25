Soup Cookie Commentary: Ben Stein Says Black People Have “Deep Attachment” To Underdog Mentality And Playing Victim [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Ben Stein Says Black People Have “Deep Attachment” To Victimization
You might know Ben Stein as “the Clear Eyes guy”. You might know Ben Stein as the man calling for “Bueller” in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. But henceforth you shall know him as the guy who said THIS racist a$$ s#!t on, wait for it…Fox News (Business).
What the HELL does HE know about Black people? F**k Ben Stein and his dry eyes.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.