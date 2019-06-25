Here’s What Happened When Rihanna Popped Up At The 2019 BET Awards

BET keep showing Rihanna so we won’t change the channel😂😂. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/4uaV6xeFoK — K’Lyn👽 (@KayyKrueger) June 24, 2019

Rihanna Popped Up At The BET Awards & Blew Up Twitter

This year’s BET Awards will mostly be remembered for its amazing host Regina Hall and RIHANNA randomly popping up in a pleasant surprise that elevated the whole entire show, turned your fave celebs into groupies and sparked hilarious chaos across social media.

When Rihanna comes onto the stage Everyone #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/M7feQ8AqvZ — Shan (@shanuddin889) June 24, 2019

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Rih popping up at the BET Awards on the flip.