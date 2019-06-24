Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The 2019 BET Awards

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 25

Hilarious Tweets & Memes From The BET Awards

This year’s sorta kinda star-studded BET Awards was an enjoyable mishmash of A-Z-list shenanigans with a drizzle of cool performances (heyyy Lizzo!), very questionable fashion decisions, varying qualities of wigs, rising stars and RIHANNA who wowed everyone with her unexpected presence on Black Hollyweird’s biggest night.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2019 BET Awards on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819202122232425
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.