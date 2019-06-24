Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The 2019 BET Awards
By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Tweets & Memes From The BET Awards
This year’s sorta kinda star-studded BET Awards was an enjoyable mishmash of A-Z-list shenanigans with a drizzle of cool performances (heyyy Lizzo!), very questionable fashion decisions, varying qualities of wigs, rising stars and RIHANNA who wowed everyone with her unexpected presence on Black Hollyweird’s biggest night.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2019 BET Awards on the flip.
