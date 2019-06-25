The Plot Thickens: New Video Evidence In Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Hate Attack Hits The Net
New Videos Released In Jussie Smollett’s Hate Crime Case
The ambiguity and shadiness in the Jussie Smollett hate crime case will likely never be brought to full transparency.
That said, even after all these months, new evidence is still being slowly leaked to the public and the conversation about the validity of the attack starts up all over again.
Yesterday, new videos hit the web bringing us closer to the story that took the internet by storm.
The first clip shows police arriving at Jussie’s Chicago condo where he is still walking around with the noose around his neck.
The next clip is footage of the Osundairo brothers taking a cab to meet Jussie on the night of the incident.
Granted it was VERY cold this night, but these two are in the back of the cab like they’re on their way to rob a bank.
What do you think of these new clips? Do they change your thoughts about Jussie’s story?
