Photoshop Zaddy: Bow Wow Is STILL Getting ROASTED For (Maybe) Posting His CGI Abs On IG And Getting EXPOSED

Damn they exposed bow wow for photoshopping his abs😂 pic.twitter.com/qT8q9GX4GO — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 21, 2019

Bow Wow just can’t win, can he? It’s established that he’s a legendary performer and someone who is a pop culture icon no matter what you have to say about him. Which makes his decisions to play himself like this so confusing.

During a performance over the weekend, Bow Weezy posted an IG pic of himself in what appeared to be a six pack. Bow has always kept himself in good shape so no one really batted an eye. That is, until the actual pics of the event popped up and it revealed that there’s actually more of a keg there than a six pack.

The thing that makes this weirder is this isn’t the first time he’s done this, it seems.

What heals a broken 💔 pic.twitter.com/mV5ajVMTX1 — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 6, 2018

Bow Wow is a grown a$$ father so it’s okay if he doesn’t have abs like that. There’s just no reason for the cap whatsoever. Of course this ended up becoming full of JOKES. Take a look…