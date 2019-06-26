‪She Said…YES?! Fishy Fashionmonger Ian Connor Proposes To Instabaddie Raven Tracy Amid Revelation He’s Facing A Year In Jail‬

Sweet moment, but did he propose because he’ll be doing time in prison? Hit the flip to see.

Connor proposed to Raven Tracy, the milk chocolate baddie who was spotted chilling with Kylie in recent weeks . The big moment went down during Tracy’s birthday dinner and she proudly accepted the pear shaped ring.

Ian Connor , questionable Creative Director and Kanye West associate with a shady history is now engaged to be married. Previously, Connor was linked to Tommie Lee romantically but he made things official with a long time on-and-off beau yesterday.

According to a post made to Connor’s private finsta, he says he’s prepping to head behind bars over gun charges. While he’s away, he wants his fiancée to take over his business as Creative Director and owner. He wrote:

Going to prison for a year (trial starts tomorrow) over 2 illegal gun charges I’ve obtained over the past 3 years, I’ve sent Raven on a flight to Italy to do damage control and to start her position as Creative Director and owner of all of my brands and companies while I’m away. No one knows this except whoever reads this and I have no regrets because I’ve made my choice, hopefully sh*t runs smooth while I’m away and I’m depending on my friends and “O.G.’s” to make sure my vision and integrity stays intact while I’m on this government vacation, I can’t dwell on what’s coming.

See Ian’s prison reveal post HERE.

New Fiancee Raven hasn’t commented on Ian’s supposed gun charges, but she did have THIS to say about their newly leveled-up relationship.

No relationship is perfect… sometimes you gotta go through stuff to see what’s real . I found someone that i love from the inside out. Someone that doesn’t lie to me, that encourages me, that allows me to be me, someone who makes me laugh til i have tears, who is weird and quirky too ❤️. Since I’ve met this man i can say I’ve become a better woman. He inspires me in so many ways. He puts so many people on around him, constantly uplifting ppl in his own way. He may be different , he may be a little rough around the edges but so what , that’s what i love most about him. You see this ring? We in the mud! We on some 4L type ! Some will and jada unconditional love type ❤️ i love you babeeeee @ianconnorsrevenge

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzJ-Bk_n4IQ/?igshid=lmqg9y9zqe1l

Good for Raven…we guess.

Are YOU here for these two as a soon-to-be-married couple???