Back To His Ex: Kountry Wayne Generously Drizzles Baby Mama With A Stack Of Hundred Dollar Bills Post Jess Hilarious Breakup

Kountry Wayne Showers Ex In Benjamins

Jess Hilarious‘ former boyfriend Kountry Wayne is back on good terms with his now ex-wife.

Stand up comedian Wayne Colley aka Kountry Wayne made it rain yesterday on his ex-wife Gena Colley. It seems like Kountry Wayne was being a bit facetious by handing over a wad of hundreds to his baby mama so viewers would see that they’re on good terms.

Previously, Gena and Wayne bickered online over the status of the marriage when he began to date Jess Hilarious back in January 2019. Gena claimed they were still legally married while blasting them for allegedly being sneaky, but now Kountry Wayne is confirming they’re divorced and his paying alimony. He and Jess have also called quits but are on good terms.

