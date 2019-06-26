BlackGirlMagic: ATL Designer Melissa Mitchell Teams Up With Spanx To Bring Us A New Vibrant, Must-Have Underwear Collection

ATL Designer Melissa Mitchell Collabs With Spanx For New Vibrant Underwear Collection

Abeille Creations’ Chief Artistic Director Melissa Mitchell is joining forces with Spanx to bring us some beautiful undergarments for a great cause. Mitchell, who won the most recent Spanx design contest, says her wearable artwork is all about emotional expression and lets you know you “can be free, you can be colorful, you can be yourself.” She brought that same energy when she pitched these LEWKS to the underwear company and they were highly impressed — as are we.

“Introducing our newest Illuminate-Her Collection artist, Melissa Mitchell⚡️ Every season we give a female artist the opportunity to be featured on our best-selling Bra-llelujah! Bra and Under Statements panty,” Spanx announced via Instagram, adding “The proceeds benefit an organization of the artist’s choice. Melissa chose @blackgirlscode, whose mission is to empower women of color in the digital tech space. @sarablakely always thought there were only two options for bras: Boring or sexy. She wanted to give women a new option, to be as colorful and beautiful on the outside as it makes you feel on the inside!”

Meet Melissa in the clip just above and check out purchase options here.

#BlackExcellence. #BlackGirlMagic.